Football: Adams leaves US team for Leipzig, injured McKennie stays

CHICAGO: US national team coach Gregg Berhalter sent defender Tyler Adams back to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Friday (Mar 22) but Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie will stay for evaluation on an ankle injury.

The moves came in the wake of Thursday's 1-0 friendly triumph over Ecuador at Orlando, Florida, with the Americans roster reduced to 23 players when they face Chile at Houston on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Adams played 90 minutes in a US backline that allowed Ecuador only one shot on goal. The 20-year-old will return to train for Leipzig, which stands third in the Bundesliga table.

McKennie, who went down in the 68th minute with a severe left ankle injury, joined the team on the Texas trip where team doctors will examine him further.

The 20-year-old has two goals in 27 appearances this season for Schalke, which stands just above the German league's relegation zone.

The US team will also return goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez to FC Dallas ahead of Saturday's Major League soccer match against Colorado before he returns to the US team.

Advertisement