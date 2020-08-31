Football: African leagues - Esperance retain Tunisian title

Abdelkader Bedrane (R) scored the goal that clinched the Tunisian title for Esperance at the
Abdelkader Bedrane (R) scored the goal that clinched the Tunisian title for Esperance at the weekend. (Photo: AFP/Karim Jaafar)

JOHANNESBURG: Four-time African champions Esperance won a fourth straight Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 title at the weekend despite only drawing 1-1 at home to mid-table Chebba.

The 'Blood and Gold' are nine points ahead of closest rivals CS Sfaxien with three rounds remaining and clinched first place on head-to-head records.

Esperance secured four points from two matches against Sfaxien this season by winning 2-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home.

Meanwhile, runaway leaders Al Ahly won 2-0 at lowly Al Masry 2-0 to stay on course for a record-extending 42nd Egyptian Premier League title.

In South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs clung to first place despite a 1-0 defeat by Bidvest Wits because closest challengers Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Baroka.

TUNISIA

Esperance had to come from behind to collect the title-clinching point with Algerian Abdelkader Bedrane cancelling the lead Abdessalam Jilani gave Chebba.

The result maintained the unbeaten record this season of the 30-time Tunisian champions, who have won 16 matches and drawn seven with a 38-11 goal record.

Success sealed a place in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League for Esperance and Sfaxien hold a five-point advantage in the race to be the other Tunisian representatives.

Sfaxien edged nine-time African title winners Etoile Sahel 2-1 with one of their goals coming from Nigerian Kingsley Sokari.

EGYPT

Senegalese Aliou Badji and Hamdy Fathy scored early second-half goals to give Ahly victory over Masry and retention of a 17-point lead in the Egyptian Premier League.

Pyramids and Zamalek are separated only by goal difference in the contest for second place and a Champions League place.

Mohamed el Gabbas netted in the second minute of stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 victory for the Emirati-bankrolled Pyramids over Aswan.

Mohamed Hamdy struck midway through the second half for five-time African champions Zamalek in a 1-0 home win over ENPPI.

SOUTH AFRICA

Chiefs play bottom-half clubs Chippa United and Baroka in the South African Absa Premiership this week knowing two victories should end a five-year wait for silverware.

Defending champions Sundowns can match the 59-point target of Chiefs by beating strugglers Polokwane City and Black Leopards, but have an inferior goal difference.

In South Africa, goals difference is the first tie-breaker, followed by goals scored, and Chiefs have distinct advantages in both cases.

Soweto-based Chiefs have won a record 53 domestic titles since being formed in 1970, but none since finishing first in the Premiership five seasons ago.

MOROCCO

A resurgence of the coronavirus in the kingdom has played havoc with the Moroccan Botola Pro 1 schedule and only two of the seven weekend fixtures went ahead.

Clubs unable to play because of positive Covid-19 cases included the main challengers for the title, fierce Casablanca rivals Raja and Wydad, and Renaissance Berkane.

Table-toppers Raja have 45 points and a four-point advantage as they seek to become champions for the first time since 2013.

Wydad are five points adrift, but have a game in hand as they chase a fourth Botola title in six seasons, and Berkane are also on 40 points.

Source: AFP/ec

