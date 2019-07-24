Football: After Atletico, Filipe Luis joins Brazil's Flamengo

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil Copa America winner Filipe Luis has joined Flamengo as a free agent after four seasons with Atletico Madrid, the Rio de Janeiro club announced on Tuesday (Jul 23).

The veteran 33-year-old left-back has signed a two-year deal until 2021.

His Copa America campaign ended prematurely with injury in the quarter-final against Paraguay.

Luis began his career at Brazilian club Figueirense before moving to Europe, ending up in Spain with Deportivo La coruna in 2008.

He joined Atletico in 2010 where he spent a total of eight years, interrupted by a season with Chelsea.

Luis helped Atletico win the 2014 La liga title, the Europa League in 2012 and 2018 and the 2013 Copa del Rey. He won the 2015 Premier League with Chelsea and that season's League Cup.

Flamengo, sitting third in the league, now boast two hardened defenders with European experience - Luis and right-back Rafinha, who has joined after eight years at Bayern Munich.