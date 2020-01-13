Football: Aguero becomes Premier League's top overseas scorer

LONDON: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero became the most prolific overseas goalscorer in the Premier League era when he netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday (Jan 12).

The Argentine began the game one behind Frenchman Thierry Henry who scored 175 times for Arsenal but ended it with 177, joint fourth on the all-time list, after poaching a hat-trick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Aguero's 12th Premier League hat-trick, taking him past Alan Shearer with whom he had shared the record.

Aguero thumped home in the first half to equal the record and then slotted in again in the 57th minute to go past Henry and put City 5-0 ahead at Villa Park.

The 31-year-old, who joined City in 2011, completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute to move to 177 goals in the Premier League, the same as Frank Lampard.

"I'm so happy for the record," Aguero told Sky Sports. "I want to keep scoring more goals but it all depends on my team mates passing to me!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only three players - Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187) have scored more Premier League goals than Aguero.

"It's too far to Shearer but I will try," Aguero added.