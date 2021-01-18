Football: Ajax edge arch-rivals Feyenoord in Dutch derby

THE HAGUE: Amsterdam giants Ajax beat bitter-rivals Feyenoord 1-0 on Sunday (Jan 17) to stay top of the Dutch league in hotly-contested game in an empty Johan Cruyff Arena.

Erik ten Hag's Ajax went ahead in the 22nd minute through 18-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who finished with a slick left-footed shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result leaves Ajax top with 41 points, three ahead of Vitesse Arnhem in second with PSV Eindhoven third on 37 and Feyenoord fourth on 35.