Football: Ajax's Promes released but remains suspect in stabbing say prosecutors

Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Ajax Amsterdam
Ajax's Quincy Promes celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/David Klein)
AMSTERDAM: Ajax Amsterdam forward Quincy Promes was released from custody on Tuesday (Dec 15), after having been arrested two days earlier for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, Dutch prosecutors said.

The 28-year old Promes was arrested on Sunday in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in a town near Amsterdam.

Prosecutors said the former Sevilla and Spartak Moscow player remained a suspect while the investigation continued, but there were no grounds to hold him in custody.

Promes' lawyer Manon Aalmoes said in a statement on Sunday that her client denied any involvement in the incident.

Source: Reuters

