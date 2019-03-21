Football: Alexander-Arnold pulls out of England squad

LONDON: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers due to a back injury.

Alexander-Arnold had been struggling with the problem before linking up with England and on Wednesday it was decided the right-back wouldn't recover in time to feature against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 20-year-old has returned to Liverpool to continue treatment on the injury with a view to featuring for the Premier League leaders after the international break.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold has withdrawn from the England squad and returned to Liverpool," a Football Association statement read.

"The right-back arrived nursing a back injury and, despite progress in recent days, it was unlikely he would be able to play a role in the forthcoming UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

"The 20-year-old will now continue his rehabilitation at his club leaving Gareth Southgate with a 22-man squad."

World Cup semi-finalists England host the Czech Republic in their opening qualifier at Wembley on Friday before travelling to Montenegro for the second Group A match on Monday.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Tottenham's Kieran Trippier are the other specialist right backs in the squad.

Alexander-Arnold is the fifth player to pull out of the England squad after Fabian Delph, John Stones, Luke Shaw and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.