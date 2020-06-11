Football: Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

FILE PHOTO: FA Cup Fifth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup Fifth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 4, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday (Jun 11), having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Alli, 24, was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) after posting a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance. He later apologised for the prank.

The FA said Alli was also fined 50,000 pounds (US$63,280.00)and must undertake an education course after he was found guilty by a independent regulatory commission.

Alli will now miss Tottenham’s first match back, the visit of Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United on Jun 19.

Source: Reuters

