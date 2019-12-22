Football: Almiron breaks duck to earn Newcastle win over Palace

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEWCASTLE: Miguel Almiron's late goal sealed a 1-0 victory for Newcastle United in a poor game at St James' Park on Saturday (Dec 21).

Almiron finally broke his Newcastle duck in the 83rd minute of his 27th league appearance for the club when he struck home left-footed.

The Paraguay international fired the winner after Andy Carroll had headed down inside a crowded area.

Victory saw Newcastle leapfrog Palace into the top-half of the table with 25 points from 18 games.

