Football: Ancelotti will demand 'spectacular football' in second Real Madrid stint

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti said he will demand more goals from Real Madrid's strikers next season and promised to play thrilling, attacking football when he takes charge of the team for the second time.

The Italian, who coached Real between 2013 and 2015 and oversaw their 10th European Cup win, was named Zinedine Zidane's successor on Tuesday after leaving Everton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ancelotti, 61, said he had not had time to plan for next season but felt Real could make better use of their resources.

"I will ask the same as last time. I want us to play well, to play with more intensity, be more organised and play spectacular football as that's what Real Madrid's history and supporters demand," he told a news conference.

Zidane resigned last week after Real finished the season empty-handed.

They scored 67 La Liga goals, their third-lowest goal count since the 1999/2000 campaign, and their meagre showing contrasted with Ancelotti's tenure, when his side scored 104 times in his first season and 118 in their second.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karim Benzema was Real's top scorer last season with 30 goals in all competitions but Ancelotti said he would demand more from the Frenchman and wanted the other forwards to step up.

"Benzema needs to score 50 goals, not 30. Vinicius Jr has to score more, everyone has to score more," he added.

"I have lots of hope for the players but we need to try and find more goals from the wingers, midfielders. It's not about signing a proven striker who scores 30 goals, we need to implement an offensive system and mentality."

As well as the Champions League triumph in 2014, Ancelotti guided Real to win the Copa del Rey but was sacked the following season.

Advertisement

He went on to coach Bayern Munich and Napoli but was also sacked by both clubs before taking over at Everton, who finished 10th in the Premier League this season.

"I'm not the same Carlo Ancelotti, I'm different, I've got six more years of experience, negative and positive. But negative experiences can help you grow too," he added.

