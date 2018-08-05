Football: Anderson's late strike denies Gerrard winning Premiership start

GLASGOW: Teenager Bruce Anderson's goal in time added on denied Rangers manager Steven Gerrard a winning debut in the Scottish Premiership as Aberdeen secured a 1-1 draw with 10-man Rangers.

Gerrard, who took on his first senior manager's role after coaching the Liverpool Under-18 side last season, could feel hard done by.

Despite his side being reduced to 10 men in the 12th minute with the straight red card for Alfredo Morelos they had dealt easily with an ineffective Aberdeen until 19-year-old Anderson fired home from 15 yards out on his debut for the Dons.

For Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes it was only the third time - two draws and one win - in nine clashes with Rangers he has managed to take something from the game.

Rangers - desperate to end bitter city rivals Celtic's seven-year hold over the title - had taken the lead on the half-hour mark when James Tavernier converted a penalty awarded after Dominic Ball's tug on Josh Windass.

Aberdeen suffered a further blow soon afterwards when highly-rated centre-back Scott McKenna, who is wanted by Swansea as a replacement for Alfie Mawson after he left for Fulham, went off injured.

McKenna had been at the heart of the sending off of Morelos, who went for an early bath when the 22-year-old Colombian retaliated to the Aberdeen player's barge.

On Saturday Celtic began their bid for an eighth consecutive Scottish Premiership title in style with a convincing 3-1 victory against Livingston.

Goals from Australian midfielder Tom Rogic and striker Odsonne Edouard secured a comfortable lead at half-time at Celtic Park.

French midfielder Olivier Ntcham added a third with a penalty five minutes after the break, rendering Scott Robinson's added-time goal a mere consolation.

"For large parts we were outstanding," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, whose side play AEK Athens in a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

"It?s always difficult against an honest team like Livingston who are sat in. I thought we scored three very good goals and the only disappointment was right at the end. We need to be a bit more streetwise in that moment."