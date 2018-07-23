Football: Angry Ozil says quitting Germany side after World Cup debacle

BERLIN: Mesut Ozil said on Sunday (Jul 22) he was quitting the German national football team, citing "racism" in the criticism of him in the side's World Cup debacle.

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect," he said on Twitter.

Ozil, who has Turkish roots, had earlier defended his decision to pose for a photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May which sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany's squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

