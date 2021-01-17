Football: Antonio earns West Ham win over Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Michail Antonio's early goal proved enough for West Ham United to beat a toothless Burnley 1-0 and move into the top eight in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday (Jan 16).

The powerhouse striker stabbed the ball home from close range in the ninth minute after Burnley defender James Tarkowski failed to clear a cross, Antonio's 40th Premier League goal for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Ham had chances to increase their lead with Angelo Ogbonna hitting the woodwork and Jarrod Bowen going close before Burnley finally began to threaten late on.

Substitute Jay Rodriguez bundled one effort wide for Burnley but home keeper Lukasz Fabianski was rarely called into meaningful action as West Ham held out for the win.

West Ham have 29 points from 18 games while Burnley, who have yet to reach double figures in goals scored this season, are looking anxiously over their shoulders in 17th place.

