Football: Argentina hold Japan to goalless draw in women's World Cup

PARIS: Japan failed to break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday (Jun 10) in the first goalless draw of the women's World Cup.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina's women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

The result, which earned Argentina's women their very first point in a World Cup, leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.

Japan came closest to breaking the deadlock against a side quoted as 500-1 outsiders after losing all six of their previous World Cup matches in the second half but Yui Hasegawa's shot went wide.

When the whistle blew at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes stadium Argentina's substitutes jumped off the bench to join the players on the pitch at finally getting a point on the World Cup board at the seventh attempt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later Monday Canada face Cameroon in Group E.

