Argentina football legend Maradona dies of heart attack

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday (Nov 25), his lawyer said.



Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.



He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.



Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.



Retired Brazilian football star Pele mourned the death of the Argentine great.



"Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above," he said in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.



Italian football club Napoli said the death of its former star was a "devastating blow" for both the city and the club.

"We are in mourning," said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.



Argentinian football legend Diego Armando Maradona reacts to fans during his first training session as coach of Dorados at the Banorte stadium in Culiacan, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, Mexico September 10, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

One of the most gifted football players in history, Maradona's pinnacle of glory came when he captained Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986, before plunging to misery when he was kicked out the 1994 World Cup for doping.

Years of drug use, overeating and alcoholism truncated a stellar career and altered his appearance from a lithe athlete who could slalom effortlessly through teams to a bloated addict who nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000