Football: Arnautovic returns for Austria's final group game against Ukraine

BUCHAREST: Austria coach Franco Foda brought back Marko Arnautovic to lead the attack against Ukraine in Monday's final group game after two changes were made to the team that lost 2-0 to the Netherlands.

Arnautovic, the goalscoring hero and villain from their opening 3-1 win over North Macedonia, returns after a one-game ban following his verbal attack on an opponent and replaces Michael Gregoritsch.

Andreas Ulmer also drops out of the lineup with Florian Grillitsch coming into the team.

Ukraine have made only one change to the side that beat North Macedonia 2-1, with Serhiy Sydorchuk replacing Taras Stepanenko in midfield.

With Netherlands through as group winners, Ukraine will finish second with a win or a draw while Austria must beat Ukraine to finish second or risk waiting to see if they advance as one of four best third-placed teams.

TEAMS

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, ﻿Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; ﻿Oleksandr Zinchenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, ﻿﻿Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic

