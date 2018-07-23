Football: Arsenal arrive in Singapore for International Champions Cup

SINGAPORE: English Premier League side Arsenal arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jul 23) for the 2018 International Champions Cup as part of their pre-season preparations.

Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were among the stars travelling with the Arsenal team, who were welcomed by their eager fans outside Changi Airport.

Arsenal fans outside Changi Airport welcome the London side to Singapore for the International Champions Cup. (Photo: ICC)

Ozil, 29, arrived in Singapore just hours after announcing that he was quitting Germany's national team, citing concerns over racism after he was criticised by the country's football federation president.

The attacking midfielder said he was unfairly singled out for Germany's shock first-round defeat at the World Cup.

The Gunners, led by their new head coach Unai Emery who was appointed after the long-serving Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, will play Spain's Atletico Madrid on Jul 26 at the National Stadium.

They will then take on French league champions Paris Saint-Germain on Jul 28. Atletico will face PSG in the final game of the tournament on Jul 30.



Arsenal manager Unai Emery signs autographs for fans at the Shangri-La Hotel, where the team is staying in Singapore for the International Champions Cup. (Photo: ICC)

Tickets to the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore can be purchased at the Sports Hub website.

