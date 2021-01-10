Football: Arsenal begin FA Cup defence with 2-0 win over Newcastle after extra time

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Emile Smith-Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in extra time as Mikel Arteta's side began their FA Cup defence with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the third round at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

REUTERS: Emile Smith-Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in extra time as Mikel Arteta's side began their FA Cup defence with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the third round at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Substitute Smith-Rowe was initially shown a straight red in stoppage time by referee Chris Kavanagh for a tackle on Matthew Longstaff before it was downgraded to a yellow card following a VAR review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 20-year-old midfielder went on the score the opener as he latched on to a ball from Alexandre Lacazette inside the box before slipping it past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Aubameyang also found the net from close range in the final minutes of extra time to extend Arsenal's winning run to four games in all competitions.

