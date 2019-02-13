Football: Arsenal did not play Ramsey in best position, says Juventus boss

MILAN: Midfielder Aaron Ramsey was not used in his best position at Arsenal and can offer Juventus something different when he joins them next season, according to the Italian club.

Ramsey is set to join Juventus on a four-year deal in the close season after signing a pre-contract with the defending Serie A champions this week. The Welshman's contract at Arsenal expires this season.

The 28-year-old has played in a number of midfield positions and also played as a wide forward during his 11-year stay at the north London club.

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici said Juventus should play him as a 'mezzala' - an advanced role in a three-man midfield - to make use of Ramsey's goal scoring ability.

"Ramsey is a player who, in my opinion, has never found his position, because he has never played as a 'mezzala' in a three, which is his role," Paratici told Gazzetta dello Sport.

In football, a 'mezzala' is a midfielder that plays on one of two sides in a three-man midfield.



"He's more technical, he's a final ball man, he has a nose for the goal. He is a different player from what we've got, we don't have someone like him in our squad."