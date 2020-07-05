Football: Arsenal halt Wolves charge with 2-0 victory

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Arsenal dented Wolverhampton Wanderers' hopes of a top-four finish as Bukayo Saka's first Premier League goal helped them to an impressive 2-0 away victory on Saturday (Jul 4).

The 18-year-old Saka's controlled finish on the turn just before the end of a low-key first half put Arsenal ahead.

Adama Traore fired over as in-form Wolves struggled to find their usual attacking potency. Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench late on to secure the points for Mikel Arteta's side with a clinical angled finish.

Arsenal's third successive league win moved them to within three points of sixth-placed Wolves whose eight-match unbeaten league run came to an end in disappointing fashion.

Wolves are three points behind Manchester United in fourth spot and two behind Chelsea who play later.

