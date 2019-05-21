Football: Arsenal's Henrik Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final over safety concerns

LONDON: Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be part of the squad for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku, the Premier League club said on Tuesday (May 21).

The Armenia international's participation in the match had been in doubt due to the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and his native country.

Arsenal had been working with UEFA over securing their player's welfare for the May 29 final.

"We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We have written to UEFA expressing our deep concerns about this situation. Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective.

"We're also very sad that a player will miss out on a major European final in circumstances such as this, as it is something that comes along very rarely in a footballer's career."

Mkhitaryan has made 39 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, scoring six goals.



He had featured in 11 games during the Europa League campaign and his absence will be a big blow as Arsenal look for the victory they need to qualify for next season's Champions League.



Azerbaijan's ambassador to the UK, Tahir Taghizadeh, had insisted Mkhitaryan would be free from any threat of violence, but it was reported the star didn't believe he would be safe on the pitch.

"Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the UEL Final against Chelsea," Mkhitaryan tweeted.

"It's the kind of game that doesn't come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it. I will be cheering my teammates on! Let's bring it home."



Armenia captain Mkhitaryan skipped the Gunners' Europa League fixture against Qarabag in October because of tensions caused by a dispute over the Nagorny Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have feuded over Nagorny Karabakh since Armenian separatists seized the territory in a war that claimed about 30,000 lives in the early 1990s.

A ceasefire was agreed in 1994 but the two countries remain locked in a bitter dispute with frequent exchanges of fire, and tensions are such that Mkhitaryan also did not travel to Azerbaijan with former club Borussia Dortmund for a Europa League match against Galaba FK in 2015.



