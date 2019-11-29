Football: Arsenal manager Unai Emery gets the sack

LONDON: Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager on Friday (Nov 29) after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday's Europa League match.

"We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team," read a statement from the club.

Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club's worst run since 1992.

Boos from the lowest attendance at the ground since it opened in 2006 greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while some disgruntled fans held up banners demanding 'Emery Out'.

The Gunners are still on course for a last 32 place if they draw with Standard Liege on Dec 12.



