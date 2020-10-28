Football: Arsenal's Ozil backs free school meals campaign

LONDON: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has shown his support for Marcus Rashford's campaign to end child food poverty by providing 1,400 free lunchtime meals for the rest of the week to schools in London.

Manchester United forward Rashford has campaigned for the government to provide food vouchers during school holidays to children who normally receive free meals during term time if their parents receive welfare support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ozil has joined with Barnet Sunday Football League (BSFL), chef Stefan Peppert and German Chefs Catering in Knightsbridge to provide meals to 12 schools in Barnet and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday (Oct 27), the BSFL and schools posted pictures of the meals on Twitter, with Ozil's logo featuring on the boxes.

"We are very grateful to Mesut Ozil and Stefan Peppert for getting involved with our initiative, and the volunteers on the project who have worked tirelessly throughout," a BSFL representative told talkSPORT.

"We have raised over £3,000 (US$3,900) so far, with 1,400 meals per day prepared and delivered to schools."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ozil is currently out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and has been left out of the club's Premier League and Europa League squads.