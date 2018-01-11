Football: Arsenal's Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger

LONDON: Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish side Valencia, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The midfielder, who has scored three goals in 160 appearances for Arsenal since his senior debut in 2008, has struggled to get games this campaign and featured in just seven league matches, coming on as a substitute in six of them.

"He goes to Valencia. He didn't get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go," Wenger said after Wednesday's (Jan 10) 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

British media reports say that the La Liga side have agreed a deal worth around 12 million pounds for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

