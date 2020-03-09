Football: Arsenal's Torreira ruled out for up to 10 weeks with ankle fracture

LONDON: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira will be ruled out for up to 10 weeks after fracturing his right ankle in last week's 2-0 victory at Portsmouth in the FA Cup, the Premier League club said on Monday (Mar 9).

Uruguayan Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against second-placed Manchester City, Arsenal said in a statement that the 24-year-old was receiving "continual assessments" and his recovery was expected to take between eight to 10 weeks.

Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday, are ninth in the table with 40 points from 28 games.

