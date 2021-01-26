Football: Arsenal skipper Aubameyang out of Saints match for 'personal reasons'

LONDON: Arsenal will once more be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Tuesday's (Jan 26) Premier League trip to Southampton.

The Gabon striker missed holders Arsenal's fourth-round FA Cup defeat by the Saints on Saturday due to what the north London side said were "personal reasons".

The Gunners said on Tuesday Aubameyang would not be a member of their squad for the trip to the south coast for "personal family reasons".

They could also be without Kieran Tierney because of the left-back's calf injury.