Football: Arsene Wenger vows to return in 2019

LONDON: Arsene Wenger has promised he will be back in football management at the start of 2019, but the Frenchman does not yet know at which club.

The 69-year-old veteran boss ended his 22-year reign at Premier League side Arsenal at the end of last season but insisted at the time he was not yet finished with football.

Advertisement

Asked when he would be back in management, Wenger told Sky Sports on Wednesday (Oct 31): "At the beginning of the year.

"It will seem odd to go somewhere else but I can't tell you (where) because I don't know where I'll be. I'll be somewhere - but I don't know where.

"I have had a good rest and watched football a lot. I have many good memories, so I miss them."

Meanwhile Wenger, whose final seasons in charge of Arsenal saw the once mighty Gunners struggling to contend for the English title, was pleased by the North London giants' start to this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under new manager Unai Emery, Arsenal are currently fourth in the table, just four points behind Premier League leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, despite losing their first two league games this term.

"When Arsenal win I am happy," said Wenger. "I felt I worked very hard and I think I left it (the club) in good shape.

"After that, I'm a supporter like anyone else - I want them to win football games."