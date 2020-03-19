Football: Arteta in 'good spirits' after coronavirus case

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has returned to working from home the club confirmed on Thursday (Mar 19) after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

As a result of the Spaniard's diagnosis, the Arsenal squad were sent into self-isolation for 14 days.

"We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better," Arsenal said in a statement.

"He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly."

The Gunners do not know when they will return to action on the pitch with football in England suspended until at least Apr 30 due to strict measures on mass gatherings to control the virus.