Football: Atalanta put five past 10-man Bologna to go second in Serie A

BERGAMO: Atalanta thrashed 10-man Bologna 5-0 in Bergamo on Sunday (Apr 25) to move into second place in Serie A and extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

The victory leaves Gian Piero Gasperini’s side on 68 points from 33 games, 11 adrift of runaway leaders Inter Milan but two ahead of AC Milan and Juventus. Milan have a game in hand at Lazio on Monday.

Ruslan Malinovskyi latched on to an inspired backheel from Luis Muriel to rifle home the opener after 22 minutes and Muriel converted a penalty just before halftime to double the lead.

The Colombian striker set a personal record for goals, with 19, and assists, with eight, in a single Serie A season.

Any hope of Bologna getting back in the game disappeared when Jerdy Schouten was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Cristian Romero early in the second half.

Remo Freuler and Duvan Zapata scored in the space of two minutes to put the hosts out of sight before substitute Aleksey Miranchuk completed the rout with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

Bologna fell to 12th place on 38 points after Udinese’s 4-2 win at Benevento earlier on Sunday saw them move to 39 points.