Football: Atalanta's title hopes falter after 1-1 draw with AC Milan

REUTERS: Atalanta's Serie A title challenge all but faded away on Friday after they were held to a 1-1 draw at AC Milan, leaving them five points adrift of leaders Juventus (Jul 24).

Second-placed Atalanta moved up to 75 points with two games left to play, while Juventus can win the Scudetto for the ninth successive season if they beat Sampdoria at home on Sunday. Juve also have a game in hand.

Atalanta fell behind to a superb free kick from Hakan Calhanoglu, who sent a vicious dipping effort sailing over keeper Pierluigi Gollini in the 14th minute.

The visitors levelled through Duvan Zapata, who out-muscled Davide Calabria to slot it home in the 34th minute. But there was little sign of their usual offensive firepower as Milan easily held them to a 1-1 draw.

