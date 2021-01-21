Football: Atalanta stretch unbeaten run to nine with draw at Udinese

LONDON: Luis Muriel's fine equaliser earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw at Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday, stretching his side's unbeaten run to nine league games.

Udinese took the lead after 23 seconds with Kevin Lasagna finding Roberto Pereyra who stabbed the ball home to score his side's fastest Serie A goal since November 2014.

The hosts almost held out until halftime, but Muriel's strike - his 11th Serie A goal of the season on his sixth start - levelled things up in the 44th minute.

Both sides had chances to snatch victory in the match that was originally postponed in December due to a flooded pitch, but the draw meant Atalanta stayed sixth in the standings, level on 33 points with fifth-placed Juventus. Udinese remained 15th on 17 points.

