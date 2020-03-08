Football: Atletico and Sevilla share spoils in 2-2 draw

MADRID: Atletico Madrid missed the chance to get back into the top four in La Liga when they were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw with third-placed Sevilla following a frantic first half.

Sevilla went ahead in the 19th minute through Dutch striker Luuk de Jong but Atletico levelled with a penalty from Alvaro Morata in the 32nd after a VAR review determined that Sevilla's Diego Carlos had handled the ball.

Atleti took the lead four minutes later with a heavily deflected shot from Joao Felix, only for Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos to level from the spot right before halftime after another VAR review decided he had been fouled by Kieran Trippier.

Diego Simeone's side went all out for a winner after the interval but were unable to get past Sevilla's impressive keeper Tomas Vaclik and had to settle for a draw which left them fifth on 45 points after 27 games. Sevilla are third on 47.

