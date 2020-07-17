Football: Atletico continue resurgent run by beating Getafe

La Liga Santander - Getafe v Atletico Madrid
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Getafe v Atletico Madrid - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - July 16, 2020 Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey scores their second goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Juan Medina
MADRID: Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 away in their penultimate La Liga game on Thursday to continue their relentless run of form since the season returned after the COVID-19 break.

Marcos Llorente put Diego Simeone's side in front early in the second half before substitute Thomas Partey scored in the 80th minute, sealing Atletico's seventh win in 10 matches.

Third-placed Atletico, who had already sealed a top-four finish and qualification for next season's Champions League, moved on to 69 points after 37 matches, two ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla who drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad.

Getafe, who had midfielder Allan Nyom red-carded in added time, are seventh on 54 and face a close fight with Valencia and Granada to cling on to the final Europa League berth.

Source: Reuters

