Football: Atletico blitz Osasuna to boost top-four ambitions

PAMPLONA, Spain: Atletico Madrid hammered Osasuna 5-0 away from home in La Liga on Wednesday (Jun 17) to secure their biggest win of the season and give a huge boost to their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Atleti's record signing Joao Felix put the visiting side ahead by arriving in the box and drilling the loose ball into the top corner in the 27th minute, scoring again soon after the re-start by nudging home a fine pass from Diego Costa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Substitute Marcos Llorente stretched Atleti's lead in the 79th and laid on passes for Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco to complete the drubbing.

The victory took Diego Simeone's side into fourth place in the standings on 49 points after 29 games, two ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad who visit Alaves on Thursday. Osasuna are 11th on 35.

Spanish La Liga results:



Eibar 2 Athletic Bilbao 2

Real Valladolid 0 Celta Vigo 0

Osasuna 0 Atletico Madrid 5

