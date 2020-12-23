Football: Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach

LONDON: Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 (about US$94,000) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday (Dec 23).

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world football's governing body FIFA, the FA added.

