Football: Aubameyang earns victory for 10-man Arsenal over Villa

LONDON: Ten-man Arsenal twice battled back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late effort securing the points in a thriller at the Emirates on Sunday.

John McGinn gave Villa a 20th-minute lead and Arsenal's task became even harder when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow card 20 minutes later.

Despite being a man down, the hosts dominated possession and equalised on the hour when Nicolas Pepe converted from the penalty spot after midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was fouled in the area by Björn Engels.

Villa were ahead again almost immediately through Wesley but Calum Chambers replied again for the hosts in the 81st minute.

Aubameyang then pounced to complete a remarkable win for Unai Emery's side who moved into fourth spot with 11 points.

Villa are third from bottom with four points.



