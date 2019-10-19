Augsburg's Finnbogason nets stoppage-time equaliser to shock Bayern

BERLIN: Augsburg's Alfred Finnbogason scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 2-2 draw against a wasteful Bayern Munich on Saturday and deny them the top spot in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians had only themselves to blame for failing to win for the second straight matchday, having squandered a bagful of chances and hit the woodwork in what was largely a one-sided affair against their lowly opponents.

Bayern remain in third place on 15 points but could drop further behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 16, who play Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday.

VfL Wolfsburg remained second, also on 16, after Wout Weghorst scored an 82nd-minute equaliser that rescued a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig, who are fourth on 15. Schalke 04, on 14, can also overtake Bayern, if they beat Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Augsburg shocked Bayern with a goal after 28 seconds with Marco Richter volleying in from a Rani Khedira header.

To make matters worse, central defender Niklas Suele had to be taken off a little later after suffering what looked to be a knee injury.

Yet Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski continued his stellar scoring run to bring them level in the 14th minute.

He headed in a perfect Serge Gnabry cross for his 12th league goal. He has now scored in each of their eight league games to equal the record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four years ago.

Gnabry, who also hit the post late in the first half, curled a superb left-footed low shot past Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek in the 49th to give Bayern, who travel to Olympiakos in the Champions League next week, the lead.

Koubek then made a string of superb saves to deny Kingsley Coman, Lewandowski as well as Philippe Coutinho. Substitute Thomas Mueller could also have sealed their win in the 90th minute but he fired wide from 13 metres.

They were punished for it in stoppage time as Finnbogason tapped in from a cutback to earn a point for his team and make it two league matches without a win for the Bavarians.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)