Football: Australia's Tim Cahill joins Indian Super League side Jamshedpur

MUMBAI: : Australia's record goal scorer Tim Cahill has joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC, the 38-year-old striker announced on Saturday (Sep 1).

Cahill struggled for playing time at club level last year and left A-League side Melbourne City in December to return to Millwall - where he first came to prominence 20 years ago - before being released by the Championship club.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm signing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. I've been really impressed in my conversations with the club by their professionalism and goals for what they want to achieve," Cahill tweeted.



"I know I can help the team on and off the park with my leadership and experience. I want to help grow the game and encourage young kids to play football."

Jamshedpur did not specify specific details of the contract that the former Everton player had signed.





Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Australia in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.

The hard-working forward will join up with Spaniard Cesar Ferrando's team in their pre-season training camp at Madrid.

Jamshedpur, who were formed 14 months ago and joined the ISL as part of its expansion to 10 teams last season, struggled in front of goal and were fifth in their maiden campaign.

The fifth season of India's top flight gets underway on Sep 29.

