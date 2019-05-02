Australian Joseph Palatsides appointed FAS’ new technical director

SINGAPORE: Australian Joseph Palatsides is the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) new technical director, it said on Thursday (May 2).

Palatsides has worked at A-League side Melbourne City since 2012.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old was appointed Melbourne City’s National Youth League Coach in 2012, leading the youth side to two titles in 2015 and 2017.

He became the club’s A-League assistant coach in 2017, while continuing his previous role with the National Youth League side.

Palatsides replaces Belgian Michel Sablon, who stepped down in December last year.

Sablon, who joined the FAS in April 2015, was widely acclaimed for overseeing the rise of a bumper crop of Belgian stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but the Singapore men's national team slumped to its lowest FIFA ranking during Sablon’s tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore's men's side are currently ranked 160th in the world, while the women’s team are 120th.