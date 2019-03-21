Football: Bale left out by Wales for Trinidad friendly

WREXHAM: Gareth Bale was omitted from Wales' side for their international friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in Wrexham on Wednesday (Mar 20).

The Real Madrid forward was one of several senior players left out by coach Ryan Giggs ahead of their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Bale, Wales' record goalscorer, completed his first 90 minutes of 2019 on Saturday and scored as Spanish giants Real beat Celta Vigo 2-0 in LaLiga.

"Usually when Gareth scores he goes on a run, so that's good for us," Giggs said ahead of Wednesday's match.

"We all know what a talent he is, and if he plays games he'll score goals.

"But also I want to take the pressure off him at the same time, so if he's not available we're not just reliant on one player," the Manchester United great explained.

Wales' male record caps-holder Chris Gunter and goalkeeper Danny Ward were the only players that remained from the 1-0 defeat by Albania in November.

