Football: Barca fined and given warning over objects thrown in 'Clasico'

REUTERS: Barcelona have been fined 1,500 euros (£1,276.04) by Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) and warned their Camp Nou stadium could be forced to close after Wednesday's (Dec 18) 0-0 draw with Real Madrid was interrupted due to objects being thrown on to the pitch.

The RFEF issued a statement on its website on Friday detailing the fine, in accordance with article 101.2 of its disciplinary code which describes objects being thrown on to the playing surface as "an infraction of a serious nature".

The match was halted in the 55th minute for 90 seconds as yellow inflatable balls were hurled on to the pitch as part of a protest against the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders.

The game, which was originally pencilled in for Oct 26 but postponed for security reasons after mass demonstrations in Barcelona, took place amid a large pro-independence protest outside the Camp Nou which left 42 people injured.

