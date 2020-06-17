Football: Barca stay top with sluggish win over Leganes

BARCELONA: Barcelona's teenage forward Ansu Fati and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi were on target as they beat bottom club Leganes 2-0 at an empty Camp Nou on Tuesday to maintain their perfect start since the season resumed after its three-month hiatus.

La Liga leaders Barca were far from their best and could have gone behind on two occasions before 17-year-old Fati put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing through the legs of a defender and into the bottom corner for his fifth league goal of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi doubled Quique Setien's side's advantage from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, almost immediately after Antoine Griezmann had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Barca lead the standings on 64 points after 29 games, five ahead of nearest challengers Real Madrid who are in action at home to Valencia on Thursday. Leganes meanwhile are bottom with 23 points.