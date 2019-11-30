Football: Barca's Dembele out for 10 weeks with hamstring injury

BARCELONA: Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for over two months with his third muscle injury of the season, the latest chapter in a career marred by repeated fitness troubles.

A statement from the Catalan club on Friday (Nov 29) said Dembele, 22, had injured his right hamstring and would be sidelined for approximately 10 weeks.

The Frenchman was in tears as he hobbled off in the first half of Barca's 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Dortmund in 2017 for 105 million euros (US$115.73 million) but his debut season was marred by a hamstring problem which required surgery and kept him out for more than five months.

He has made only five starts in all competitions this term and will miss next month's 'Clasico' against Real Madrid plus the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia in January.

