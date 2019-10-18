Football: Barcelona and Real Madrid's El Clasico clash postponed over Catalonia protests

BARCELONA: Barcelona's Oct 26 La Liga soccer match at home to Real Madrid has been postponed, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Friday (Oct 18).

The league's organising body made an official request to the RFEF earlier this week calling for the game to be rearranged over security concerns following demonstrations in Catalonia over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

The clubs have until 10:00am (0800 GMT) on Monday to find a new date, which will be decided by the RFEF if the clubs cannot reach an agreement.

The original fixture was due to take place at Barca's Camp Nou on Oct 26.

"FC Barcelona and Real Madrid must agree on the new date of the meeting before Oct 21," an RFEF statement read.

"In case of not reaching an agreement, the Competition Committee will be responsible for determining the date of the meeting."

The Spanish football league (LFP) on Wednesday said it had asked the RFEF to move the fixture from Barcelona to Madrid after three days of large-scale demonstrations which have turned increasingly violent.