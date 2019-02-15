Football: Barcelona extend Valverde contract until 2020

BARCELONA: League leaders Barcelona have extended coach Ernesto Valverde's contract by another year until the end of the 2019-20 season with an option for one more season, the La Liga club said on Friday (Feb 15).

The 55-year-old guided Barcelona to the league and cup double last season and has, so far, won 65 of his 96 games in charge in all competitions.

"FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21)," the club said in a statement on their website.

Valverde's previous contract would have expired at the end of this season.

He came within a whisker of leading Barca to an undefeated 2017/2018 season when only a defeat late in the season at Levante prevented the team from making history.

Barca's run of scoring in 37 consecutive matches in the league came to an end last Sunday with a goalless draw away to Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona are on course for another league title this season and sit atop the standings with 51 points from 23 games, six points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.