Football: Barcelona grind out victory in Eibar before Chelsea trip

MADRID: Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba were on target as Barcelona saw off Eibar 2-0 on Saturday (Feb 17) to continue their unbeaten record in La Liga and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Lionel Messi had a hand in both goals against an Eibar side who finished the match at tiny Ipurua with 10 men after the second-half sending-off of Fabian Orellana.

It was not a comfortable afternoon for Ernesto Valverde's men on a rainy day in the Basque Country, but Barca are still unbeaten 24 games into the league campaign, and have now gone 31 La Liga matches undefeated in total to match their record run under Pep Guardiola in 2010/11.

They are now 10 points clear at the top, although Atletico Madrid can trim that lead when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Barcelona will now turn their thoughts to the Champions League last 16, first leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, and Valverde said Eibar were ideal opponents ahead of that huge match.

"Eibar always put you under a lot of pressure, so it was a good test. We really suffered, because they are in great form," said Valverde.

"It was a very difficult match just as we expected, and we will try and make sure it helps us, although the Champions League is another competition altogether."

Valverde sent out a strong team, choosing to start Andres Iniesta and leave Philippe Coutinho on the bench, despite the Brazilian being ineligible for the Champions League. Coutinho replaced Iniesta for the final half-hour.

"Last week Coutinho started, and this week it was Iniesta," the coach added. "It is true that we have another match on Tuesday, but for me the important thing was today (Saturday)."

Barca went ahead in the 16th minute, Messi's superb pass releasing Suarez, who rounded goalkeeper Marco Dmitrovic to score.

The visitors had a couple of let-offs in the first half, with Sergio Busquets lucky not to concede a penalty as he pulled back Kike Garcia in the box. Orellana then hit the bar with a fine strike.



However, the Chilean was sent off midway through the second half, stupidly picking up a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Barca eventually took advantage of the extra man in the 88th minute. Messi, who hit the post in the first half, was denied by Dmitrovic, but the ball fell for Alba to score.

CONTROVERSIAL SEVILLA WIN

Earlier, Sevilla warmed up for their Champions League clash with Manchester United by winning 2-1 at Las Palmas, aided by a controversial late offside call.



Goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Pablo Sarabia had Sevilla in control in Gran Canaria, before Jonathan Calleri pulled one back for Las Palmas with a penalty.

And the islanders were denied a 93rd-minute equaliser when an extremely tight offside call went against them - Alejandro Galvez looked to be level with the last defender before putting the ball in the net. Las Palmas remain in the relegation zone.

Having experienced some indifferent form following the appointment of Italian Vincenzo Montella as coach in December, Sevilla have now claimed back-to-back league victories since progressing to the Copa del Rey final.



They are provisionally fifth in the table, three points behind Real Madrid in fourth but having played two games more. Zinedine Zidane's side are at Betis on Sunday.

Villarreal can climb back above Sevilla with a win at Espanyol on Sunday.

Sevilla host Jose Mourinho's United in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.



"When you win games you rest and recover better. Now the only thing on our minds is Manchester," said Montella.

Also on Saturday, Deportivo La Coruna suffered a second defeat in as many games since the appointment as coach of former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf, as they lost 1-0 at Alaves to remain second-bottom.

On-loan Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi scored the winner with a superb strike, with Alaves continuing their revival under Abelardo.

