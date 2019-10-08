Football: Barcelona players handed €92m in bonuses last season

BARCELONA: Barcelona paid out €92 million (£82.1 million) in collective bonuses to its players for winning the Spanish league and Super Cup titles last season, the club's annual report showed.

The bonus was €2 million less than the amount that was paid out in 2018. The figure was €3 million more than what the players received when the club won the treble in 2015.

The report revealed that the club spent a total of €541 million on staff costs across all its sports teams, with €311.9 million spent on first team coaches and players.

While Barca won La Liga at a canter and lifted the Super Cup last season, they lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and were beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barca paid players €89 million for the 2014-15 campaign, when they won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

They handed out €94 million for the 2017-2018 season, when they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga titles.

