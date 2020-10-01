Football: Barcelona signs US defender Sergino Dest

BARCELONA: Barcelona says it has signed American right back Sergino Dest to a five-year contract on Thursday (Oct 1).

Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros (US$24.7 million) plus an additional 5 million euros in add-ons to acquire the speedy defender who passed his medical after arriving in Spain on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother and chose to play for the US instead of the Netherlands.

He will replace of Nelson Semedo after his move to Wolverhampton in England, and give coach Ronald Koeman another option in addition to Sergi Roberto to play on the right side of the defense.

