Football: Barcelona thrash Sevilla to win King's Cup again

MADRID: Unstoppable duo Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi helped Barcelona thrash Sevilla 5-0 to win the King's Cup final for the fourth consecutive season on Saturday.

Luis Suarez struck twice in the first half for the Catalans as they won the competition for a record 30th time, but it was Iniesta and Messi who pulled all the strings as Barca blew away Vincenzo Montella's stunned side.

Philippe Coutinho set up Suarez for the opening goal in the 14th minute and Barcelona dominated the rest of the game. The result goes some way to make up for their humiliating Champions League quarter-final elimination by AS Roma earlier in April as Barca completed the first step of a league and cup double.

Messi slammed home the second after good work from Jordi Alba with Suarez adding another, before Iniesta netted from a tight angle. Coutinho added a fifth from the penalty spot to complete the rout.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Christian Radnedge)