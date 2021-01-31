Football: Barkley header gives Villa 1-0 victory over Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England: A moment of magic from Jack Grealish teed up Ross Barkley to score the only goal of the game as Aston Villa won 1-0 away to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday to lift them up to eighth in the table.

The visitors had to withstand an early onslaught from Southampton and they were lucky not to concede a penalty when Matty Cash appeared to handle the ball in the box, but a VAR review deemed the contact accidental.

Barkley gave Villa the lead against the run of play in the 41st minute, arriving into the box unmarked to head Grealish's brilliant first-time cross past Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy, who was left rooted to the spot.

Southampton struggled in front of goal once again and Danny Ings had a late effort ruled out for offside as they slumped to a third straight defeat to leave them in 11th place on 29 points, while Villa rose above Chelsea and Arsenal on 32 points.

